The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officer (RBO) posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of SBI. “Candidates must upload all required documents (Assignment details, ID proof, age proof etc.) failing which their application will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview,” reads the notification. The registration process will end on 31 October 2022 (Monday). SBI plans to fill up a total of 47 vacancies through this recruitment drive. In case a candidate is called for the interview and is found to be not satisfying the eligibility criteria, then, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the interview.

Candidates should note that those called for an interview, must attend at their own expense. Candidates are advised to check SBI’s website for details and updates. The call letter for the interview will be sent by email only (no hard copy will be sent).

Read the official notice here.

Steps to apply for SBI RBO Recruitment 2022:

-Go to SBI’s career page.

-Search and click on the application link reading “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS”.

-Then, register and log in to apply for the post.

-Fill out the application form by providing details, paying the fee, and submitting the form as mentioned.

-Keep a printout of the SBI RBO Recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Direct link!

Candidates applying should be 60 to 63 years as on 10 October 2022. No specific educational qualifications are required as the aspirants are retired officers of SBI. But preference will be given to ex-officers who have sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of the system, and overall professional competence in the relevant field.

Eligible candidates will be selected based on shortlisting and interviews. Those who will be shortlisted will be called for an interview. It will be held by the interview committee. The decision of the committee will be final in this regard.

