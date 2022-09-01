SBI Recruitment 2022: Register for 30 vacancies at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) on regular and contractual basis. Candidates can register for the vacancies by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) on a regular and contractual basis.

Interested candidates can register for the vacancies by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Applicants should ensure that the application form is strictly in accordance with the prescribed format and is properly filled. If in case, any candidate does not fulfill the eligibility criteria for furnishing false information, his/her candidature will stand cancelled. If any of these shortcomings are detected after the appointment, the service of the candidate will be terminated.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total, 25 vacancies are for the regular position and 5 vacancies are for contractual positions.

Posts under regular vacancies:

– Assistant Manager (Dot NET Developer)

– Deputy Manager (Dot NET Developer)

– Assistant Manager (JAVA Developer)

– Deputy Manager (JAVA Developer)

– Deputy Manager (AI / ML Developer)

– Assistant Manager (Windows Administrator)

– Assistant Manager (Linux administrator)

– Deputy Manager (Database administrator)

– Deputy Manager (Application Server Administrator)

– Deputy Manager (Automation Test Engineer)

Posts for the contractual vacancies:

-Senior Special Executive (Infrastructure Operations)

– Senior Special Executive (DevOps)

– Senior Special Executive (Cloud Native Engineer)

– Senior Special Executive (Emerging Technology)

– Senior Special Executive (Microservices Developer)

Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, and vacancy details, among others in the notification.

Find the official notice here:

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/25386736/300822-Detailed+ADD_SCO_soft+factory+_31.08.2022.pdf/0fb4c882-3d59-3346-20c1-f3f1505f1395?t=1661863591167

Step-by-step process to apply for SCO vacancies:

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Apply Online” that appears under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR AND CONTRACTUAL BASIS.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and log in to apply.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form and upload all documents.

Step 5: Finally, submit the form and keep a hard copy for future purpose.

Direct link: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscojul22/

For General/EWS/OBC candidates, the application fee and intimation charges are Rs. 750. Whereas, there are no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.