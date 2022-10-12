SBI Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for PO vacancies ends today, steps to register

The State Bank of India will end the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment 2022 application process today, 12 October. Candidates can apply for the PO Vacancies on the official web portal at sbi.co.in. The online preliminary examination will be held from 17 to 20 December. Candidates belonging to general, EWS, and OBC categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 while for ST/SC/PwBD candidates, there is no application cost.

The last date for printing your application is 27 October and online fee payment can be done till 12 October. SBI aims to fill up a total of 1,673 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

What is the eligibility criteria to apply for the SBI vacancies?

The candidate should be a Graduate from an accredited university or should have an equivalent certification from a recognised university. Those who are completing their final year or semester of graduation have the option of submitting a provisional application.

At the time of the interview, the candidates must present documentation to prove that they passed their graduation exam on or before 31 December 2022.

The candidate should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years.

What are the steps to apply for SBI PO vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the careers link and a new page will open.

Step 3: Click on the SBI PO link available and then click on apply online link.

Step 4: Fill in your SBI login details and then fill the application form. Once done, make the payment of SBI application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and your SBI application gets submitted.

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of your SBI application form for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for the SBI vacancies.

Candidates should visit the official website of SBI for more details

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.