SBI PO Mains exam 2021: Hall tickets out at sbi.co.in; check direct link to download here

The date of the Main Examination has not been notified yet, but as per the notification released by the State Bank of India on the official website, the Phase II: Online Main Examination will be conducted in December.

The hall tickets for the Probationary Officer Online Mains Exam 2021 have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates who are interested may download their hall tickets from the official website of SBI - https://sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Follow these steps to download hall ticket:

- Visit the official website - https://sbi.co.in/web/careers

- Go to the current openings tab given on the SBI home page

- Click on link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’

- Follow the link that reads download the SBI PO mains admit card

- Key in your credentials to download the hall ticket

- Check for any discrepancy and download the SBI admit card

- Save and keep a printout of the ABI PO Mains exam hall ticket to use in the future

Direct link to download SBI PO hall ticket for 2021 is here - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiposasep21/cloea_dec21/login.php?appid=d364824c83cbfff14b300d7dd41d4d4f

Applicants have to note that hall tickets will be available for download only till 2 January next year, after which, the portal for downloading hall tickets will close.

The results for the Main Exam will be declared in January next year and selected candidates will be able to download their Phase III Call Letter in the first or second week of February. The final results for the State Bank of India Probationary Officer will be announced tentatively in February or March 2022.

The SBI PO Main exam 2021, which will be held online, will consist of a 50 marks Descriptive Test as well as a 200 marks Objective Test.

The Objective Test will be conducted for 3 hours with a total of 155 questions and will consist of four sections which are Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness and English Language.

The Descriptive Test is of 30 minutes and will comprise of English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) with two questions for a total of 50 marks.

The recruitment drive for SBI vacancies is being conducted to fill a total of 2,056 posts for Probationary Officers.