SBI PO 2021 final result released, check scores on official website sbi.co.in

The SBI will shortlist candidates for the post of Probationary Officer on the basis of three phases - (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination followed by (iii) Interview Round

The final result for the post of Probationary Officer has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website. Individuals who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI PO 2021 final result: Here is how to check

Go to the career page of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers

On the homepage, click on the probationary officers final result option

Then, click on the result link available on the portal

The SBI PO 2021 final result will be displayed on the screen

Click and download SBI PO 2021 final result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link for SBI PO 2021 final result.

The Interview Round (final exam) was held by the bank in February this year.

Selection Process

The SBI will shortlist candidates for the post of Probationary Officer on the basis of three phases - (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination followed by (iii) Interview Round.

Final Selection

Candidates have to qualify in both Phases II and III separately. For the purpose of creating the final merit list, the marks obtained in the Main Examination (Phase II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, shall be added to the marks acquired in Phase III. However, the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) marks will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

Candidates who possessed a graduation degree or had equivalent qualifications from a recognised institution were eligible to apply for the Probationary Officer post. The age limit to apply was between 21 to 30 years as on 1 April, 2021. Upper age relaxation was also given to candidates belonging to reserved category candidates.

Check the official recruitment notification here.

SBI has also put out the marks of the main examination on its official website. To check the marks, candidates have to click on the link which reads "marks secured in mains" and then enter login credentials.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit career website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers.