SBI PO 2021 final result released, check scores on official website sbi.co.in
The SBI will shortlist candidates for the post of Probationary Officer on the basis of three phases - (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination followed by (iii) Interview Round
The final result for the post of Probationary Officer has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website. Individuals who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers.
SBI PO 2021 final result: Here is how to check
- Go to the career page of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers
- On the homepage, click on the probationary officers final result option
- Then, click on the result link available on the portal
- The SBI PO 2021 final result will be displayed on the screen
- Click and download SBI PO 2021 final result and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link for SBI PO 2021 final result.
The Interview Round (final exam) was held by the bank in February this year.
Selection Process
The SBI will shortlist candidates for the post of Probationary Officer on the basis of three phases - (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination followed by (iii) Interview Round.
Final Selection
Candidates have to qualify in both Phases II and III separately. For the purpose of creating the final merit list, the marks obtained in the Main Examination (Phase II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, shall be added to the marks acquired in Phase III. However, the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) marks will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.
Candidates who possessed a graduation degree or had equivalent qualifications from a recognised institution were eligible to apply for the Probationary Officer post. The age limit to apply was between 21 to 30 years as on 1 April, 2021. Upper age relaxation was also given to candidates belonging to reserved category candidates.
Check the official recruitment notification here.
SBI has also put out the marks of the main examination on its official website. To check the marks, candidates have to click on the link which reads "marks secured in mains" and then enter login credentials.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit career website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers.
also read
Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: Apply for over 100 Specialist Officer posts, check details here
Candidates must note that their place of posting will be depending on Bank’s requirement and they will be placed at any of its offices or branches across the country
RBI recruitment: Last date to apply for over 900 Assistant posts, check details
Candidates must note that RBI will accept online applications only and no other medium will be entertained.
Baroda UP Bank recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 250 Apprentice posts today
Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website- barodaupbank.in.