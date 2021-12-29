SBI CBO recruitment 2021: Registration deadline for 1,226 posts ends today; check direct link to apply

The recruitment drive will consist of an online written test, screening test and interview.

The registration deadline for Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment 2021 will be closed by the State Bank of India (SBI) today, 29 December. Applicants can visit the official website of SBI - https://sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI CBO recruitment 2021: Check these simple steps to apply for the vacancies:

Go to SBI’s career page - https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/

Select the current openings option given on the page

On the homepage, click on the link for online application for CBO 2021 recruitment

Register yourself on the portal and complete the SBI CBO form

Pay the application fee and submit the SBI CBO recruitment 2021 form

Take a print of SBI CBO recruitment 2021 form for future reference

Click here to apply directly.

The online recruitment exam for the posts of Circle Based Officer is scheduled to be held in January next year. The registration process for the same started on 9 December. Applicants can download their hall tickets from 12 January onwards.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have cleared their graduation in any discipline from any recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Applicants also need to have a minimum work experience of two years in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank that is listed on the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as on 1 December this year.

Age limit: Candidates who are between the ages of 21 years and 30 years as on 1 December 2021, can apply for the posts. SBI has also allowed upper age relaxation for the reserved category candidates. Reserved category candidates must note that they will have to submit copies of necessary certificates at the time of interview and joining.

Check the official notice here.

SBI CBO recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The exam-taking authority will charge an application fee of Rs 750 from applicants belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC categories. SC/ PWD/ST category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

With this recruitment drive, the SBI aims to fill a total of 1,226 vacancies, which includes 126 are backlog vacancies and 1,100 regular vacancies. For more details, applicants are advised to visit SBI’s official website https://sbi.co.in.