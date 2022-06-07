SBI CBO 2021 results announced, here's how to download interview call letter

The selected candidates will be required to appear for an interview, which carries 100 marks and is scheduled to be held on 18 June. In case you face any problem with the admit card, the candidates are advised to contact the bank directly.

State Bank of India or SBI announced the result of the SBI CBO Exam 2021 on Monday, 6 June. The examination was held on 23 January 2022 to recruit 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO). Applicants can check the results from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

It is to be noted that the SBI CBO recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 1,226 Officer vacancies out of which 1,100 are regular vacancies and 126 are backlog positions in various Circles/States.

What is the selection process?

The selected candidates will be required to appear for an interview, which carries 100 marks and is scheduled to be held on 18 June.

What are the steps to download the SBI CBO results?

Step 1 - Go to the official website of SBI Careers (sbi.co.in/web/careers) and then go to “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Online Exam Result declared) (Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2021-22/19)”

Step 2 - Go to the Result Link 'Online Exam Result'

Step 3 - Download the CBO Result PDF

Step 4 - Check your roll number in the PDF, using the find feature

Note: The results are subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed in the advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2021-22/19 dated 09.12.2021 and information given by the candidate.

Here is the link to directly check the results.

How to download the interview call letter?

Step 1 - Go to the official website of SBI Career (sbi.co.in/web/careers) and then go to ' RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Online Exam Result declared) (Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2021-22/19)'

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Download Interview Call Letter’

Step 3 - Fill in your details

Step 4 - Download your SBI CBO Interview Call Letter

Here is the direct link to download the interview call letter.

In case you face any problem with the admit card, the candidates are advised to contact the bank directly.