Candidates who applied for round 2 will be able to check the second merit list at samsodisha.gov.in. Admission process will be held from 16 to 19 September

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha will declare the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List tomorrow, 16 September. As per the official notice, the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List will be released at 2 pm on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for round 2 will be able to check the second merit list once it is released. To access the Odisha Plus 3-second merit list, candidates should enter their registration number and password on the portal. Once the merit list is released, candidates will have to get their login details ready because they will be needed to download the merit list.

Students who get shortlisted in the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 merit list need to appear for the admission process. To secure their admission seat, candidates will have to do an online data update. The admission process will be held from 16 (2 pm onwards) to 19 September 2022 (5 pm onwards). It also includes Sunday (18 September).

It is to be noted that the registration process will begin and a merit list for spot selection will also be published on the official page soon. To be updated with the admission process, here is the official schedule.

Timeline for e-admission.

Here’s how to download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2022:

-Go to samsodisha.gov.in.

-Click on the link designated for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List.

-On the new page, enter the credentials (registration number and password) on the portal.

-The SAMS Odisha Plus 3-second merit list will be displayed on the screen.

-Candidates must check and download the second merit list.

-Keep a copy of the Odisha Plus 3-second merit list for the purpose.

On 20 September, the DHE will release the vacant number of seats on the official website. For more details, keep checking the official website of DHE on a regular basis.

