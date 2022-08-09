SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 vacancies at igh.sailrsp.co.in

SAIL has released a recruitment notice for candidates to apply for a one-year training programme at the ISPAT General Hospital in Rourkela

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification asking eligible candidates to apply for a one-year training programme at the ISPAT General Hospital in Rourkela. Those who are interested, can register for the same at the official website- igh.sailrsp.co.in. The application process has already started and will end on 20 August 2022. Through this recruitment drive, SAIL aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies in its organisation. The selection process will be done on the basis of candidates’ performance in the interviews. Those who are interested/eligible should attend the interview on the scheduled date. Detailed information on the location, date and time of the interview will be sent to the candidates via an SMS on the mobile number that will be listed by them on the application form.

Before applying for the post, candidates should read the official notice. The SAIL recruitment notice can be found on the official website.

Vacancy Details:

-Medical Attendant Training: 100 vacancies and the stipend will be Rs 7000 (Per Month)

-Advanced Specialised Nursing Training (ASNT): 40 posts. The stipend will be Rs 15,000 monthly.

-Critical Care Nursing Training: 20 positions. The stipend will be Rs 17,000 (Per Month)

-Medical Lab. Technician Training: 10 vacancies. The monthly stipend will be Rs 9,000.

-Hospital Administration Training: 10 positions. The monthly stipend will be Rs 15,000.

-Data Entry Operator/Medical Transcription Training: 6 posts and stipend will be Rs 9,000 (Per Month)

-OT/Anesthesia Assistant Training: 5 posts. The stipend will be Rs 9,000 monthly.

-Advanced Physiotherapy Training: 3 posts and the stipend will be Rs 10,000 (Per Month)

-Radiographer Training: 3 vacancies. The monthly stipend will be Rs 9,000.

-Pharmacist Training: 3 positions and the stipend will be Rs 9,000 (Per Month)

Here’s how to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022:

Go to SAIL’s official website at igh.sailrsp.co.in

Search and click on the link reading “Apply for Trainee Advt. no.-Ref. No. PL-M&HS/1635, Date: 01/08/2022” under the section “what’s new”

Then fill up the SAIL application form as required.

Upload all the documents and pay the required fee for the SAIL recruitment process.

Submit the SAIL recruitment form. Keep a copy of it for further use or reference

For more details, keep a check on the official website on a regular basis.

