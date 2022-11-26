RSMSSB VDO Recruitment: Final result declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check direct link

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the Village Development Officer (VDO) examination 2021 final result. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can download their results by visiting the official website of RSMSSB. The Rajasthan Selection Board has also released the cut-off marks as the list of candidates who have been provisionally selected along with the final result. This year a total of 4,774 applicants have been shortlisted for appointment to Village Development Officer. It is to be noted that the merit list released by RSMSSB contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

As per the schedule, the RSMSSB VDO Main Examination was conducted on 9 July this year while the main results were announced on 29 July 2022. Those who were shortlisted were called for a personal round of interviews from 6 September onwards. Through this recruitment drive, RSMSSB will fill up a total of 5,396 vacancies for village development officers. Out of the total number of vacancies, 4,557 positions are for unreserved category candidates and 839 are for reserved category applicants.

Here are the simple steps to download the RSMSSB VDO result 2022:

Go to RSMSSB’s official website.

Look for the ‘News Notification’ section on the home page.

Then click on the link designated for Village Development Officer 2021.

The RSMSSB VDO final result 2022 will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

Check, download and save the RSMSSB VDO final result 2022.

Keep a printout of the VDO final result for future references.

Here is the direct link to the RSMSSB VDO result 2022.

As per the official notice, the cut-off for the general category applicants is 130.4784 for the DV category 95.3101, 60.4232 for the WD category and for FEM, it is 118.7486.

For more details and information, applicants are advised to read the notification and keep a regular check on the official website of RSMSSB.

