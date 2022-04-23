RSMSSB to conclude application process for Lab Assistant vacancies today, here's how to apply
Eligible RSMSSB candidates can apply through the online portal at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB) will close the online application window for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 today, 23 April. It is strictly notified that no application will be granted after the issued deadline. Eligible candidates can apply through the online portal at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The official notification for the recruitment process was issued on 24 March and the application process for the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam was initiated on 25 March, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held on 28 and 29 June. This year, the Commission is aiming to fill up a total of 1012 vacancies for the Lab Assistant posts in different subjects like Science, Geography, and Home Science.
Candidates can refer to the official release for detailed information here.
Educational Qualification:
The candidates must have passed the senior secondary examination (class 12th) from a recognised board with relevant subjects. They must possess knowledge of Hindi writing in Devnagri Scripts and must know any one of the Rajasthani dialects.
Age Criteria:
The minimum age limit for applying is 18 years and the maximum is 40 years as of 1 January, 2023. Age relaxation is applicable for the candidates under the reserved categories following the government norms.
Application Fee:
Candidates under the category of GEN/EWS & OBC/ EBC Creamy Layer need to pay Rs 450 as the application fee. The fee required for the OBC/ EBC Non-Creamy Layer candidates is Rs 350. SC/ST and candidates whose family income is below 2.25 lakh annually need to pay Rs 250.
Steps to follow while applying for the vacancies:
- Visit the State Recruitment Portal of Rajasthan, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the Login button available on the homepage
- Click on the application link for ‘DIRECT JOINT RECRUITMENT OF LAB ASSISTANT - 2022’
- Click on the Registration button after providing the required personal and contact details
- Upload mandatory documents along with a photograph and scanned signature
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Download and keep a printed hard copy for future reference
