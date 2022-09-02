The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the hall ticket for Junior Engineer (Agriculture) 2022 and Librarian Grade-III 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the hall ticket for Junior Engineer (Agriculture) 2022, Junior Instructor 2022, and Librarian Grade-III 2022 today, 2 September. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the schedule, the RSMSSB Junior Engineer Agriculture Exam 2022 will be conducted on 10 September. It will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Through this recruitment campaign, the RSMSSB plans to fill up a total of 189 vacancies for Junior Engineer in the Agriculture department.

According to the official notice, the Rajasthan Board will also conduct the Junior Instructor exam on 10 September. It will be held in the evening shift which is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates preparing for the exam can find the RSMSSB admit card notice here.

Check how to download the RSMSSB admit card 2022:

Go to the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Search and click on the RSMSSB admit card link for the desired post – (Agriculture & Librarian).

As a new page opens, appearing candidates have to key in their credentials correctly and login to the portal.

After providing all details, the RSMSSB admit card will appear on the screen.

Check and download the RSMSSB admit card for examination and future purpose.

The RSMSSB will conduct the Librarian Grade III exam this year on 11 September. It will be held in two sessions for 2 papers. The first session begins from 10 am to 12 pm and the second starts from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. The recruitment drive by RSMSSB is being conducted for a total of 460 Librarian posts in the State Education Department.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the RSMSSB official website on a regular basis.

