RSMSSB recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1,100 Livestock Assistant posts, check details here

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for the Livestock Assistant Exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the examination is 17 April.

RSMSSB recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply for the vacancies:

Got to RSMSSB’s official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Livestock Assistant Exam link

Register on the RSMSSB portal by entering the required personal details

Once registered, Login on to the RSMSSB portal and apply for the desired post

Fill the RSMSSB recruitment 2022 application and upload the requested documents

Pay the RSMSSB recruitment 2022 application fee and submit the application

Download the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant recruitment 2022 application and keep a printout for future need

The RSMSSB will conduct the Livestock Assistant Exam 2022 on 4 June.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit has been relaxed by the RSMSSB for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: Those applying for the posts should have completed their Senior Secondary with the subjects Chemistry, Physics and Biology, or Horticulture (Agriculture), Animal Husbandry, and Biology, from the Rajasthan Board or its equivalent institution. Additionally, candidates should also have one /two years training as Livestock Assistant from any state government authorised institution. Check official notification for more details.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) categories will have to pay Rs 450 as application fee. BC/EBC/EWS category applicants are required to pay Rs 350. Candidates who fall under SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 250 as the Livestock Assistant application fee.

With this recruitment drive, the RSMSSB aims to fill a total of 1,136 vacancies. For more details and queries regarding the Livestock Assistant recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.