RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022: Admit Card to release tomorrow, check how to download

The organisation is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies for Lab Assistants in various subjects like Science, Geography and Home Science.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 tomorrow, 22 June. Interested and eligible candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official website of RSMSSB which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 on 28, 29 and 30 June. The examination process will be held in two shifts and each half will be of two hours. The morning shift will be from 10 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. For Geography and Home Science vacancies, the examination process will be of three hours.

The organisation is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies for Lab Assistants in various subjects like Science, Geography and Home Science. Candidates will have to attend to a total of 300 questions in the written examination and each question will carry 1 mark.

After the written examination will get done, the selected candidates will be called for a personal interview round. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in both written exams and personality tests.

For further enquiry, aspirants are advised to read the official notification properly. The examination schedule is also mentioned in the information bulletin.

Read the notification here.

Steps to download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 Admit Card: