RSMSSB issues notice for librarian grade 3 recruitment, check details

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the position of Librarian Grade-3. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from 26 May to 25 June.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.

Here are the important dates:

Commencement of online application: 26 May 2022

Last date to submit the online application: 24 June 2022

Last date for the payment of application fee: 24 June 2022

Date of examination: To be notified soon

Availability of Admit cards: Will be available before the exam

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree in Library Science or Library and Information Science or a Diploma in Library and Information Science; They should also have knowledge of Devanagari Lipi & Rajasthani Culture.

Candidates should be between 18-40 years as on 1 January, 2023. The upper age limit is however relaxed for reserved category applicants.

What is the selection process?

RSMSSB will hold a written exam in September 2022. Those who are shortlisted will be called for verification of documents.

What is the Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay a fee of Rs 450, while Rs 350 is applicable for the candidates belonging to BC/EBC/EWS categories. SC/ST candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

What is the Application Submission Process?

Applicants who are interested and eligible can apply to the posts in a prescribed format from 26 May to 24 June 2022. Once the online application form is submitted, the candidates can print their application for future correspondence.

Take a look at the official notification here.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.