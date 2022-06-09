RRB NTPC Level 6 results announced, here is how to check

It is to be noted that the candidature of the shortlisted candidates for the Aptitude Test is provisional and can be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter, in case there is an inconsistency/deficiency in the data provided by the applicants in their online application

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 6 (Station Master). Applicants can check the result merit list online on the official website of the board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The test for level 6 was conducted on 9 May. The list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally qualified candidates for Aptitude Test has been released.

What are the steps to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 result?

Step 1: Go to the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBT-2) Pay Level 6 (Station Master)

Step 3: The RRB NTPC CBT 2 result merit list will then be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download the PDF of the merit list and check your result

Step 5: On the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Step 6: Enter your Roll Number (or) Registration Number along with the date of birth and submit

Step 7: The RRB NTPC scorecard will then open on your screen

Step 8: Print it out and download it

Here is the direct link to download the merit list.

Here is the direct link to download the score card.

It is to be noted that the candidature of the shortlisted candidates for the Aptitude Test is provisional and can be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter, in case there is an inconsistency/deficiency in the data provided by the applicants in their online application or if there is a malpractice coming to the notice of RRB during the recruitment process. It should be noted that merely a call for the Aptitude Test does not entitle a candidate to any kind of appointment by the railways.

