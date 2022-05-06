RRB NTPC CBT 2 Phase 1 exam admit cards released at rrbcdg.gov.in, check steps to download

As per the schedule, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 phase 1 exam will be conducted on 9 and 10 May this year

The admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Phase 1 exam have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 phase 1 exam will be conducted on 9 and 10 May this year. Candidates should note that the admit cards issued by the Board have been released for pay levels 4 and 6.

Those candidates who have earlier cleared the CBT 1 Exam are qualified to appear for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam, this year. To download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards, applicants are requested to login with their correct registration number and date of birth.

Check how to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC "PAY LEVEL 4 & 6"): CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD E- CALL LETTER FOR CBT-2 PHASE-1 SCHEDULED ON 09 & 10 MAY 2022” that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to login using their registration number and date of birth. Then click on submit on the RRB home page.

Step 4: The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Phase 1 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the RRB NTPC hall ticket for future reference/use

Find the direct link to download admit card.

Few guidelines to keep in mind:

- On the day of the exam, candidates must carry their RRB NTPC admit cards to their respective centres.

- Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall, without their NTPC CBT 2 Admit card.

- Applicants are requested to keep their admit cards safe until the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam results have been declared.

- So far, the Board has already issued the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam city slips for appearing candidates.

- Through these slips, the exam venue, city and similar information have been made available for the applicants.