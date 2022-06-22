RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key to be released today for pay levels 5, 3 and 2; check steps to raise challenge

It is to be noted that the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key for Pay Level 5, 3 and 2 is provisional in nature and the final key would be prepared and released based on the objections raised on this provisional answer key.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has will release the RRB NTPC Answer Key for Pay Levels 5, 3 and 2 against CEN 01/2019. The notice mentions that the RRB NTPC Answer Key can be viewed from 5 PM onwards today, 22 June. The answer key will be released on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Objections if any regarding the options, questions and keys can be raised by the candidate from 22 June, 5.00 PM onwards till 11.55 PM on 27 June. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question for raising objections against CBT 2. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against these valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.

Candidates are advised to raise an objection(s) before the last date since after that no such requests will be entertained. The official notice related to the answer key can be checked here.

Steps to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the NTPC CBT 2 Pay Level 5, 3, 2 answer key links, which will get activated at 5 pm.

Step 3: Fill in login details like the application number and other details.

Step 4: Your CBT 2 answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 responses for future use.

Step 6: Click on the objection link, to submit the objections if any.

