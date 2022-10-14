The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the provisional answer key and question papers for the Group D exams on Friday, 14 October. The answer key was released at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. “In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 14.10.2022 @ 13:00 Hrs to 19.10.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs,” reads the notification. Aspirants will be able to raise objections against the answer keys (if any) from 15 October onwards.

Candidates should note that while raising objections a prescribed fee has to be paid which is Rs 50 per challenge. As per the schedule, the computer-based test for pay level 1 against CEN RRC 01/2019 was conducted from 17 August to 11 October 2022 in various phases.

If in case, the objection raised is found to be correct. The fee paid by the candidate will be refunded after the deduction of applicable bank charges. The refund will also be made to the account from where the applicant has made the online payment.

Find the official notice here:

https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/RRC-Objection-Tracker.pdf

Here are a few steps to download the RRB Group D answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at – www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads – “Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys” and click on it.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to key in their login details (registration number and date of birth) and click submit.

Step 4: The RRB Group D answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Group D answer key.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future need.

Here’s the direct link to download the Group D answer key:

https://rrb.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/32341/78081/login.html

The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and no further correspondence will be entertained. Candidates are advised to read the official notice as well as keep checking RRB’s main page.

