The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D exam schedule for phase IV. Candidates preparing for the railway recruitment exam can check and download the examination schedule through the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Phase IV exam will be held from 19 September to 7 October 2022. It will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in various cities all over India.

“The link for viewing the examination city and date will be made live latest by 11:00 hours on 12 September,” reads the notification. Also, the link for downloading Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made active on the official website of all RRB on 12 September by 6 pm.

Aspirants who have successfully registered themselves for the exam will receive their e-call letters four days before the RRB Group D 2022 phase 4 examination. The RRB has also advised to beware of touts who try to misguide aspirants with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration.

Here’s how to download the RRB Group D call letter 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official page of RRB at rrbcgd.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the admit card link on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their registration number and password to log in.

Step 4: As soon as you log in, the RRB Group D call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the RRB Group D e-call letter.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future use.

The Phase 4 exam will be held for a group comprising three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur), and Eastern Railway (Kolkata). The examination schedule for the remaining Phase/RRC which is South Western Railway (Hubli) will be declared later by the Board.

