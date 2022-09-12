The exam city slip can be downloaded from the official website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The exam city slip for phase 4 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D. The exam city slip can be downloaded from the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in. The phase 4 exam will be conducted from 19 September to 7 October, 2022. It will be conducted in various cities all over India for a group which comprises 3 RRCs, namely Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur). Candidates should keep in mind that in order to download the exam city slip, they will be needing their application number and login details.

For more details, see the official notification here:

https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/CEN%20RRC%2001-2019%20%20CBT%20PHASE-%204%20%20EXAM%20SCHEDULE%20-%20Hi.pdf

Steps to download the exam city slip:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website (link mentioned above), click on the link which reads, “CBT 4th Phase: Weblink to view city intimation slip for 4th phase of Computer-Based-Test.”

Step 2: On the next page, fill in the login details that have been asked.

Step 3: The city intimation slip will be presented on your screen.

Step 4: Go through it, download and also take a printout of it for future reference.

You can also visit this link – rrb.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/32341/78081/login.html – to download the RRB Group D phase 4 slips.

The admit card will be released 4 days before the beginning of the examination.

Important points:

Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar cards to the examination hall.

The Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of the applicants will be done before the entry in the exam hall.

The official notification has advised the candidates to check the updates regarding the exam only through the official websites of RRBs. They have been warned against getting misled by the unauthentic sources.

The candidates have also been warned against the touts who misguide the applicants with fake promises of job appointments on illegal consideration.

The exam is going to be computer based.

RRB recruits the candidates only on the basis of their merit.

Eligibility criteria:

The age of the candidates must be from 18 to 33 years.

The candidate must have cleared the 10th standard from a recognised board.

The candidate must be of Indian nationality.

