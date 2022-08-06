RRB Group D CBT-1 exam schedule released at rrbcdg.gov.in; check dates here
RRB has released the exam schedule for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1. Check the exam notice at the official website on rrbcdg.gov.in.
The examination timetable for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam Phase 1 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Those who are preparing for the exam can check the notification at the official website on rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the schedule set by the Board, the RRB Group D exam will be conducted from 17 to 25 August 2022 in multiple phases. The RRB Group D exam is a computer-based test (CBT) for various posts in the organisation. Through an official notice, the Board has informed that Phase-I will be held in various cities for Three RRCs - East Central Railway (ECR), South Central Railway (SCR), and Western Railway (WR). Also, the examination schedule of the remaining Phases or RRCs will be announced by the Board in due course of time.
The direct link for viewing details like examination venue, date, and travelling authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on 9 August. The link will be activated from 10 am onwards on the RRB website. The admit cards for the exam will be issued four days prior to the respective computer-based test dates.
Those who are interested can read the RRB notification here: https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/CEN%20RRC%2001-2019%20%20CBT%20PHASE-I%20EXAM%20SCHEDULE.pdf
Check Important dates of RRB Group D CBT 1 Exam 2022:
-RRB Group D Exam 2022 CBT 1 on 17 to 25 August 2022
-RRB Group D CBT 1 Exam city slips to be released by 9 August 2022.
-Admit Card will be issued four days prior to the exam date
In 2019, the RRB Level 1 notification was released for more than 1 lakh vacancies. In the same year, the online applications were invited in the months of March and April. A total of 1,03,769 vacancies for Group D have been notified. Keep a regular check on the official website of RRB for more information and updates.
