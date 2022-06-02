RPSC Statistical Officer exam 2021: Result out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; check steps to download

It is to be noted that the RPSC Statistical Officer exam was conducted to fulfill a total of 43 vacancies. The examination was held on 18 December at the Ajmer district head office and the answer keys were released on 31 March.

The result of the Statistical Officer exam 2021 has been announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates can go to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results.

A total of 262 candidates have been called for document verification. Candidates will be shortlisted and called for the round of interview only after the document verification is done.

These are the steps to be followed to check RPSC SO result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the Commission's official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the result link for ‘Statistical Officer Screening Exam 2021’ under the section of 'Important Links'

Step 3: The RPSC Statistical Officer result merit list will show up on your screen

Step 4: Download the list and check the result by searching for your roll number

Here is the direct link to the result.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Aspirants should be between the ages of 21 and 40 years as of 1 January 2022. Age relaxations are applicable for candidates from reserved categories

What is the Educational Qualification required?

RPSC SO applicants should have a Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics. They should possess experience in handling official Statistics for at least one year in a reputed commercial concern or university or a government department. Candidates are required to have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Candidates should also have "a certificate (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited) awarded by Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University, Kota or any other certificate awarded by a competent authority" which is equivalent to above certificate, according to the official notice.

