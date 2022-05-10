RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment 2022: Applications window closes today, check steps to apply

Those interested and eligible for RPSC Senior teacher vacancies can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conclude the online application process for 9,760 vacancies for the position of Senior Teacher Grade 2 in the Secondary Education Department. Those interested and eligible can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Applicants will have to undergo a selection process consisting of a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2).

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The candidates should be between 18-40 years as of 1 January 2023. There are age relaxations for candidates belonging to a reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

For English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Maths, Urdu, and Punjabi: The candidate should be a Graduate or should have appeared in an equivalent examination recognised by UGC with the concerned subject as an Optional Subject, and should hold a Degree or Diploma in Education recognised by the Government/National Council of Teacher Education.

For Social Science: The candidate should be a Graduate or should have appeared in an equivalent examination recognised by UGC with at least two of the below mentioned subjects as optional subjects. These include Economics, History, Geography,Political Science, Sociology, Philosophy and Public Administration and should also possess a Degree or Diploma in education that is recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

For Science: The aspiring candidate should be a Graduate or should have appeared in an equivalent examination recognised by UGC and should have at least two of the following subjects as optional including Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Micro Biology, Botany, Bio Chemistry and Bio Technology. The candidate should also possess a Degree or Diploma in Education which should be recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.

What is the application fees?

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category will have to pay a fee of Rs 350. Candidates belonging to EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, while a fee Rs 150 is applicable for aspirants from the SC/ST category.

What are the steps to apply?

(i) Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and apply online for the position of Senior Teacher. Only online applications would be accepted.

(ii) Go to the Application Form link, and fill in your details. Submit your application form once you have uploaded the required documents including photograph and signature.

(iii) Pay your application fee and complete your registration

Here is the official recruitment notice.

Click on the link to directly apply.