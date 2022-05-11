RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended, see exam syllabus here

Along with the extension of the application form, the Commission has also released its syllabus for the written examination

The last date to apply for various senior teacher posts in Rajasthan has been extended by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates who are interested can register themselves by visiting the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the latest notification, aspirants can apply till 14 May 2022, while previously, the application deadline was till 10 May. Through a notification, the commission informed that the application deadline has been extended due to “administrative reasons”.

Find the official notice

Along with the extension of the application form, the Commission has also released its syllabus for the written examination. Those preparing for the written examination can download the syllabus by visiting the official website.

Check how to download RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the syllabus link that is made available on the top bar of the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will then have to click on the subject link to download the syllabus.

Step 4: After downloading the page, take a hard copy of the same for further use.

Direct link

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9,760 teacher vacancies in Rajasthan. Below is the vacancy list:

For English: 1,668 Posts

For Maths: 1,613 Openings

For Hindi: 1,298 Positions

For Science: 1,565 Vacancies

For Sanskrit: 1,800 Posts

For Urdu: 106 Openings

For Social Science: 1,640 Positions

For Punjabi: 70 Vacancies

Selection Procedure:

Candidates should note that the selection procedure for these registered posts includes a written examination. The exam will be of 500 marks, there will be two papers.

Paper 1 will consist of 200 marks and paper 2 will be of 300 marks. As per the pattern set, each question paper will have 100 multiple-choice questions. The duration of each question paper will be 2 hours.

Application Process:

For general, EWS, OBC, and BC category candidates, the application fee is Rs 350. For OBC and BC category candidates of Rajasthan, the application form is Rs 250 and for SC, ST, and PH candidates, the fee is only Rs 150.