RPSC School Lecturer recruitment 2022: Applications for 6,000 posts close today

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to close the application window for the recruitment to the post of School Lecturer today, 4 June. Candidates who are eligible to apply for over 6,000 vacancies for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022, can register themselves online at the official website, which is recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 6,000 vacancies for the post of school lecturers in different subjects. The recruitment drive will include a competitive examination conducted by the RPSC. The exam will be divided into two papers- the first paper will carry 150 marks and the second paper will be 300 marks.

Among the released vacancies, 1,462 are for Hindi, 1,196 for Political Science, 162 for Biology, 130 for Commerce, 12 for Music, 70 for Drawing, 280 for Agriculture, 793 for Geography, 807 for History, 342 for English, 194 for Sanskrit, 122 for Chemistry, 22 for Home Science, 82 for Physics, 68 for Maths, 62 for Economics, 13 for Sociology, nine for Public Administration, 15 for Punjabi, 40 for Urdu, 112 for Physical Education, 3 for Football Coach and one for each Wrestling, Kho-Kho, Hockey and Gymnastics coaches.

Candidates having queries regarding the vacancies and the examination are referred to the official notification. Read the notification here.

How to apply for the RPSC First Grade Teacher Recruitment:

Go to the official site- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on ‘SCHOOL LECTURER (SCHOOL EDUCATION) EXAM 2022’.

Complete the registration and continue filling up the application form.

Upload the needed documents, pay the RPSC examination fee and submit the form.

Download and take a printout of the RPSC recruitment 2022 form.

Direct link to apply is here.

Age Limit:

Candidates from the general category need to be between 21 and 40 years as of 1 January 2023 to be eligible for the posts. Upper age relaxation is applicable for the reserved category candidates.

Examination Fee:

General candidates and candidates from BC and EBC (Creamy Layer) will have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee.

Candidates from EWS and BC/EBC (Non-Creamy Layer) are required to pay Rs 250 for the examination fee.

Reserved candidates need to pay Rs 150.