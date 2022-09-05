Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will end the online registration process for the Hospital Care Taker vacancies at 11:59 pm. Candidates who are interested can apply on the official website of RPSC at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the registration process today, 5 September for the hospital caretaker vacancies at 11:59 pm. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts online on the official website of RPSC. The commission will fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies through this recruitment drive. Applicants applying for the posts should be 18 to 40 years of age as on 1 January 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates. To get more details on eligibility criteria, education qualification, selection process, and other details, aspirants must read the official notice.

Read the RPSC hospital care taker vacancy 2022 notification here.

Vacancy Details: Total of 55 vacancies

Non-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP): 50

Tribal Sub Plan (TSP): 5

Steps to apply for the RPSC Hospital Care Taker Recruitment 2022:

Go to official website of RPSC.

Search and click on the link that reads ‘HOSPITAL CARE TAKER – 2022 (RPSC)’ on the homepage.

Interested candidates have to register themselves on the SSO portal and apply for the post.

To complete the process, upload all required documents, pay the mentioned fee and submit the application form.

Download the RPSC Hospital Care Taker Recruitment 2022 form and keep a printout of the same.

Find RPSC’s Hospital Caretaker application reopen notice.

Aspirants from the unreserved/BC/EBC category need to pay Rs 350 for the application fee. Candidates from EWS/BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) must pay Rs 250 for the same. Whereas, those from the reserved category have to pay Rs 150.

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted by the Commission based on a written competitive examination. The selection examination will comprise of 150 questions and the total marks are 150. The exam duration is for 2:30 minutes and consists of two parts.

For more details, read the notification as well as keep checking the official website of RPSC.

