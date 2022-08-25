Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer-Civil, Revenue Officer Grade II, and Executive Officer Grade IV. Candidates can apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 29 August onwards

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates for several posts.

The official notice is for recruitment to the post of Revenue Officer Grade II, Assistant Engineer-Civil, and Executive Officer Grade IV. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online application process will begin from 29 August onwards. Whereas, the deadline to register for the vacancies is 27 September 2022.

The Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 118 vacancies in the concerned department. Before applying for the posts, candidates are requested to read the official notification carefully. So that, they can get an idea, of whether they are eligible for the vacancies or not.

Find the official notice here: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/F234B0295D424F2D9CC8EBE548443132.pdf

Those from the unreserved/BC/EBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs. 350. Candidates belonging to EWS/BC/EBC need to pay Rs. 250 towards the registration fee. While candidates from the reserved category will pay only Rs. 150 for the same.

Vacancy Details: (Total-118)

Executive Officer Grade IV posts: 63

Assistant Engineer-Civil posts: 41

Revenue Officer Grade-II posts: 14

According to the RPSC’s recruitment notification, the minimum age requirement is 18 years. While the maximum age requirement is 40 years, as on 1 January 2023. However, the age relaxation for SC/ST BC/MBC candidates is 5 years and for women (SC/ ST/ BC EWS) candidates is 10 years.

Candidates applying for the Assistant Engineer-Civil post should hold a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil. The degree must be from a recognised university that has been established by law in India. Aspirants registering for Revenue Officer Grade II and Executive Officer Grade IV posts should have completed their graduation in any discipline from a university or institution established in the country.

For more information, aspirants are advised to keep a regular check on the RPSC’s official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.