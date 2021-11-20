RPSC RAS/RTS Prelims 2021: Results out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; check direct link here

The cut-off mark for the male posts is 84.72 percent, and for female posts, the cut-off marks are 79.63 percent

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has put out the RPSC RAS/RTS 2021 prelims result on its official website. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The RPSC has also put out the cut-off marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 (TSP & NON-TSP).

The cut-off mark for the male posts is 84.72 percent, and for female posts, the cut-off marks are 79.63 percent. As per the Court’s order, the result of two aspirants has been withheld, according to Hindustan Times.

Steps to check the RPSC RAS/RTS prelims result 2021:

Go to the official site of RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

On the home screen, click on RPSC RAS/ RTS Prelims Result 2021 link

A new PDF file will be pop up where candidates can check their results

After checking the result, candidates can download the RPSC Result for further need

Here is the direct link - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Result/CF29167722C54A12A2976B54EE5F852A.pdf

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the prelims exam for RPSC RAS 2021 on 27 October this year at various exam centers.

The official notice by the Commission states that candidates who have the roll numbers given in the results for the "Rajasthan state & subordinate services combined competitive (preliminary) examination-2021 (TSP & non-TSP)" that was held on 27 October have been declared provisionally qualified for admission to the main examination. The notice also stated that any shortlisted applicant's candidature can be rejected by the RPSC at any stage if he/she does not fulfill the eligibility criteria of the given post.

Earlier, the RPSC released an answer key (provisional) on its official website and aspirants were given time to challenge it. The time given was between 8 November and 10 November. The Commission has declared the prelims result after taking into consideration the objections raised by the candidates.

For further details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RPSC.