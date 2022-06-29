RPSC Hospital Care Taker Recruitment 2022: Application window closes today, here’s how to apply

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performances in the interview round taken by RPSC. A screening test may be conducted if a lot of aspirants applied for the vacancies

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the recruitment of Hospital Care Taker posts today. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can still register themselves online through the online portal of RPSC recruitment which is recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies. Out of these, 50 vacancies are for non-TSP and 5 vacancies are for TSP. The authority has mentioned the detailed information regarding the recruitment drive on the official notification available on the RPSC website. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification properly before applying for the vacancies.

Read the official notification here.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidates to apply for the recruitment drive is 18 years to 40 years as of 1 January 2023. There is no upper age limit for the candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must be graduated and hold an MBA or Post-graduate Diploma of two-year regular course in Hospital Management, Hospital Administration or Hospital and Health Care Management from any recognised institute across the country. They should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and the idea of Rajasthani culture.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performances in the interview round taken by RPSC. A screening test may be conducted if a lot of aspirants applied for the vacancies.

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the General, BC or EBC (creamy layer) categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 350. EWS, BC or EBC (non-creamy layer) candidates will be required to pay Rs 250 as the application fee. Applicants from the reserved categories will have to pay an amount of Rs 150.

Steps to follow while applying for RPSC Recruitment 2022: