Registration for SBI Retired Staff vacancies underway, check details here

The State Bank of India is looking to recruit its retired officers on a contractual basis and the registration for the same is underway on the official website at sbi.co.in. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies till 7 June.

It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 641 vacancies, out of which 503 vacancies are for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 8 for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) and 130 are for Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC).

What is the eligibility criteria?

The candidates should be between 60 to 63 years as of 18 May 2022.

What is the experience needed?

The retired personnel should have experience in handling ATM operations as such candidates will be given preference. The candidate should have a Smart Mobile Phone and should possess the ability to monitor things through a mobile/laptop, etc. as per the requirement.

What is the salary?

The salary for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) is Rs 36,000 per month for which the Reporting Authority is Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS).

The salary for the post of the Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) is Rs 41,000/ per month and its Reporting Authority is AGM (AC) Network.

The salary for the post of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) is Rs 41,000 per month and the Reporting Authority isAGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P).

What are the steps to apply for the vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official website at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to “Apply Online” under ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS – ANYTIME CHANNELS

Step 3: Register yourself and then login using login credentials

Step 4: Fill up the form, upload the documents asked and submit

Step 5: Print your form and save it for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply.