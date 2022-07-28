Registration deadline for UPSSSC PET 2022 extended, check details here

The UPSSSC PET exam is held for the domicile candidates who are aspiring for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be held in September. The UPSSSC PET Score/Certificate is valid for a duration of 1 year from the date it is issued

The online registration deadline for Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2022 has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Those who are interested in applying for the Group C vacancies can register themselves for the exam and pay the application fee at the official website upsssc.gov.in till 31 July. Corrections in the application forms are allowed till 3 August.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The candidates who want to apply for the PET should be a minimum of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as of 1 July 2022. Upper age limit details are mentioned in the notification.

Applicants should have cleared High School/ Class 10. Students with higher qualification are also eligible.

What are the steps to apply for the UPSSSC PET?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: In the ‘Candidate Registration’ section, click on “Apply” against “PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)”.

Step 3: Go to “Candidate Registration”.

Step 4: Fill in your details, upload your documents and application fee and then click on submit.

Step 5: Download your PET form and print it out for future reference.

What is the application fee?

For candidates belonging to the General/OBC category, an application fee of Rs 185 is applicable whereas the applicants from SC/ST category need to pay the fee of Rs 95. A fee of Rs 25 is applicable for candidates from the PwD category.

Check the PET notification directly from the link here.

For any updates related to the registration process, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.