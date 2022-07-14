As per the schedule set by the Board, the REET 2022 examination will be conducted on 23 and 24 July. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm

The admit card for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is expected to be released today, 14 July, by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER). Those preparing for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website of the Board at reetbser2022.in.

To download the admit card, appearing candidates will have to submit their login credentials like application number and date of birth correctly. According to reports, the hall tickets are expected to be released by 4 pm.

Check how to download REET 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: On the main page of the website, search and click on the REET admit card link, once available.

Step 3: As a new page opens, applicants need to enter their login details and submit.

Step 4: The REET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and then download the REET hall ticket.

As per the schedule set by the Board, the REET 2022 examination will be conducted on 23 and 24 July in several exam centres across Rajasthan.

REET 2022 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination paper, which will be divided into 4 sections, will have objective type questions for 150 marks.

Details on REET:

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers is held at two levels (Level 1 and 2). Candidates who pass Level 1 are qualified to apply for teaching positions for students of classes 1-5. While those who appear and pass in Level 2 are eligible to teach students in classes 6 to 8. Aspirants who have registered for both the levels will have to appear for both the shifts.

This year, around 15 lakh candidates are set to appear for REET 2022. For more details on the exam, keep a check on the official REET website.