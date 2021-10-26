REET 2021 answer key: Deadline to raise challenges ends today; check details at reetbser21.com

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the answer keys for both Level 1 and Level 2.

The deadline to raise objections on the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 ends at midnight today, 26 October. Candidates who wish to view the REET answer key and raise challenges can do so by visiting the official website at https://reetbser21.com/.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the answer keys for both Level 1 and Level 2. Candidates need to pay Rs 300 per challenge if they wish to raise any objections. The challenges will be accepted by the BSER through online mode only, according to the official notification. The board will not accept objections without the submission of proof supporting the claim.

Steps to raise challenges on REET 2021 answer key:

― Visit the official website at https://reetbser21.com/

― Click on the link for raising challenges that is given on the main page

― To log in, enter the required details such as your date of birth, mother’s name, and roll number

― Click on the option to raise objections against the REET 2021 answer key

― Select the questions you want to raise a challenge against

― Attach the relevant proof and complete the fee payment

― Submit the form and save a copy of the REET 2021 objection application for future use

Direct link to raise objections on REET 2021 level 1 paper: https://reetbser21.com/ReetObjLevel1/JhSpage.php

Direct link to raise objections on REET 2021 level 2 paper: https://reetbser21.com/ReetObjLevel2/JhSpage.php

The REET 2021 results are expected to be out soon. The exam was held on 26 September to fill up 31,000 Grade 3 vacancies for teachers in the state. Around 16 lakh applicants appeared for the REET 2021 exam, with 3.6 lakh candidates appearing for Level 1 and 2 each, while over 9 lakh appeared for both the exams.

Applicants who clear the REET 2021 Level 1 exam will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8, while those who qualify for the Level 2 exam will be certified to teach classes 1 to 5.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website of REET to gain more details about any issue related to the exam.