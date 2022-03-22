RBI Assistant admit card 2022 out at rbi.org.in, check steps to download hall tickets here
The RBI Assistant prelim exam 2022 will be tentatively conducted on 26 and 27 March 2022. The exam will consist of three papers of objective-type multiple-choice questions.
Hall ticket for the RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2022 has been put out by the Reserve Bank of India on its website. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards through the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Steps to download the RBI Assistant admit card 2022:
- Go to RBI’s official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in
- On the homepage, go to the ‘Current Vacancies’ tab and select ‘Call letters’ option
- Then, press the RBI Assistant admit card 2022 link
- Login on the portal by providing Registration No/Roll No and date of birth
- The RBI Assistant admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Check and download the RBI Assistant admit card 2022 and take a printout for future need
Here’s a direct link to RBI Assistant admit card 2022.
The RBI Assistant prelim exam 2022 will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks. There will be a negative marking for each incorrect answer marked by candidates. They will be given 60 minutes to complete the prelim exam. Candidates can check the date, time and venue of the examination in the admit card.
Selection Process
RBI will select candidates on the basis of the Preliminary exam and Main exam followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).
The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 950 Assistant posts at various offices of RBI.
Check the Information Handout here.
It is to be noted that the exam centres will follow all the COVID guidelines. Candidates are allowed to carry face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, ball pen and exam-related documents at the exam centres.
For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in.
