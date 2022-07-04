Authorities will release the final answer key after taking into account the challenges raised by the applicants

The answer key of the Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2021 has been released by the Rajasthan government today, 4 July. Applicants who wish to check their answer key for the state-level recruitment exam can visit the website- police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates need to login using their application number and Rajasthan Constable exam 2021 roll number. They can raise challenges against the answer key till 11:59 pm on 7 July. It is to be noted that the link for raising objections will not be available after the deadline has passed.

Steps to check Rajasthan Police Constable 2021 answer key:

― Visit the website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

― Click on the link for the Police Constable answer key.

― Login using the required details.

― The Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2021 will appear on your screen.

― Check the answer key and raise objections, if any.

― Attach valid proof of your challenge as per the instructions given on the portal.

― Submit your objection and download a copy for future use.

Direct link here.

The state-level entrance test is conducted every year by the Director-General of Police in Rajasthan. The authorities will release the final answer key after taking into account the challenges raised by the applicants. The objections against the Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2021 need to be submitted online only. Officials will not accept any objections sent in through email/post, or any other means.

The Rajasthan Police Constable result will be based on the final answer key prepared by the officials. Rajasthan Police constable exam was held on 2 July. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May but was deferred due to the paper leak case.

For more details, you can visit the official Rajasthan Police website.

