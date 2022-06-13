Rajasthan JET 2022: Admit card released at jetauj2022.com, check details here

The university will release the answer key on 24 June 2022 and candidates will get to check their OMR sheets against the answer key. In case of any confusion about the provisional answer key, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answers on 27 June 2022.

Agriculture University, Jodhpur has issued the admit cards for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (Rajasthan JET) 2022 on their official website. Interested and eligible candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan JET 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of JET which is jetauj2022.com.

This year, JET is scheduled to be commenced on 19 June 2022. The examination process will be held for two hours from 11 AM to 1 PM. Candidates will be allotted to sit for the exam in various institutions across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan JET is a common entrance examination which offers admission to different undergraduate programmes in Agriculture and Allied Science offered by the State Agriculture Universities of Rajasthan (SKRAU, MPUAT, Bikaner, Udaipur, SKNAU, Jodhpur AU, Jobner AUKota and RAJUVAS).

The university will release the answer key on 24 June 2022 and candidates will get to check their OMR sheets against the answer key. In case of any confusion about the provisional answer key, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answers on 27 June 2022. The result of Rajasthan JET 2022 will be announced on 4 July 2022. Based on the performance in the entrance test, students will be called for the counselling process and the date will be declared later on the official website.

Candidates are requested to check their name, roll number, and other details carefully and in case of any error they can contact the respective officials before the commencement of the examination process. The admit card will be considered as the hall ticket and the examinees are instructed to carry it along with a valid ID proof on the examination day. It is also noted that the admit card will only be available online and candidates are required to download it and take a printout of it.

Steps to follow while downloading the Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card: