Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2021 to be released on 27 September at 1 pm; check details

The Department of Education, Rajasthan has announced the announcement date for state BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2021. As per the latest update, the pre-DELEd examination result will be declared on 27 September at 1:00 pm. The registered candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website: https://predeled.com/ as and when the scorecards are released.

Meanwhile, a tweet regarding the same was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Department of Education. “Pre D.L. Ed. Monday Date of Examination, 2021: The result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state,” reads the tweet.

The announcement of Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Result 2021 will be made at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Moreover, senior officials of the department will be present on the occasion.

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 का सोमवार दिनांक: 27.9.2021 को दोपहर 1.00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल, जयपुर में परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी रहेंगे इस मौके पर मौजूद। प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए है राज्य सरकार कृत-संकल्प । — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) September 24, 2021

The DElEd examination was held on 31 August from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in various districts across the state. The registration process began on 9 June and was concluded on 10 July. Additionally, the admit cards for the exam were released on 27 August, this year.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the examination was held keeping in mind all the COVID-19 protocols that were issued by the state and central government.

For the unversed, the Rajasthan DElEd examination is held for admission to the two-year teacher education course. Also, around 350 colleges in the state allocate seats based on the exam scores.

For any update or related information regarding the exam or course, candidates are requested to check the official site of Pre DElEd at https://predeled.com/.