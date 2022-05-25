Rajasthan Board likely to declare class 5th and 8th results today; here is how to check

The Rajasthan Board had conducted the class 5 and 8 exams in April-May this year. Over 25 students had appeared for the exams. It is to be noted that the RBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time of result declaration.

The class 5 and 8 board exam results are likely to be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer today, 25 May. Students can check their scores, once out, at the website- rajresults.nic.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rbse.org.

It is to be noted that no official confirmation has been provided by the RBSE regarding the result date and time. Applicants can check their RBSE class 5th and 8th Rajasthan Board results using their roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check RBSE 5th and 8th results 2022:

Visit the RBSE’s official website.

Select the result link for class 5 and 8.

Login using your RBSE credentials.

The RBSE 5th and 8th board results will appear on your screen.

Check your scores and take a printout of your RBSE result.

Students will need to check their mark-sheet to see if their name, roll number, date of birth, marks, subject-wise formula, pass/fail status and grades are present in the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, candidates need to contact the RBSE immediately.

Over 25 lakh students had appeared for the class 5 and 8 boards. The class 5 exams were conducted by the RBSE from 27 April to 17 May, while the class 8 papers were held from 17 April to 17 May.

The RBSE has yet to release the 10th and 12th board results as well. While the board had announced a few days earlier that the class 10 and 12 results would be declared “soon”, it has not yet given an official date or time for the same. As per a tweet by the Rajasthan Board, the evaluation for the 10th and 12th Board results has almost been completed.

View the tweet here:

According to media reports, the Rajasthan Board class 10 and 12 results will be declared either in the last week of May or the first week of June.