Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2021: Results of written exam out; check punjabpolice.gov.in

The results for the written exam of the Punjab Police Constable 2021 have been released by the Punjab Police Recruitment Board. Candidates who applied for the 4,358 positions district and armed police cadres can view their results at the official website at http://punjabpolice.gov.in/.

Steps to view Punjab Police Constable results 2021:

― Visit the official website at http://punjabpolice.gov.in/

― Click on the Recruitment option given on the main page

― Click on the link for Punjab Police Constable that is given on the main page

― Select the link to the recruitment portal given on the page

― The Punjab Police Constable recruitment portal will appear on your screen

― Select the link for results. The Police Constable results will appear on your screen

― Check your result by searching for your roll number using Ctrl + F

― Save and download a copy of the Punjab Police Constable results for future use

Direct link to view results: https://cdn.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/726/EForms/image/ImageDocUpload/11/1111602950426578610297.pdf

The result contains a list of shortlisted candidates with their roll numbers. The applicants in question have qualified for the next stage of recruitment-document verification (DV), Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). As per the official notification, the hall tickets containing the venue, date and time of the DV, PMT and PST will be available from 29 November at the recruitment portal.

Moreover, qualification to the next stage of selection does not “confer a right on any candidate for recruitment/employment” in the organisation. The final selection for the post of Police Constable will be subject to the existing instructions and rules of the Punjab government.

The recruitment process for 2015 posts of District Police Cadre and 2343 posts of Armed Police Cadre was started on 16 July and went on till 22 August. More than 4.7 lakh candidates appeared for the written test of the Punjab Police Constable on 25 and 26 September. The provisional answer key was put out on 29 September.

Applicants are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Punjab Police Recruitment Board for more details about the recruitment process.