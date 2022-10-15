The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will conclude the online registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling on Saturday, 15 October. Candidates who haven’t registered yet for the counselling process for the Bachelor of Surgery, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, and Bachelor of Medicine programmes can do so through the official website of BFUHS. Along with the registration process, the deadline for depositing the fee also ends today. Previously, the last date to submit the application forms was 13 October.

During the verification of documents and eligibility, candidates are advised to report to the respective Institute along with all original certificates, including documents in support of their category as per the notification. According to the schedule, the provisional merit list of candidates will be declared on 20 October 2022. The deadline for the submission of objections against the provisional merit list is 21 October. The final merit list will be released on 22 October.

Check the revised schedule of Round 1 of Online Counselling under NEET UG-2022 here.

Check how to register for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

Go to the official website of BFUHS.

Search and click on the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link that is on the home page.

As the new page opens, candidates have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Then, fill up the application form and make the Punjab NEET UG fee payment

Once the process is done, click on submit.

Save and download the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling form for further reference.

Here’s the direct link to register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling.

While registering for the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 5,900. Those belonging to the SC category have to pay Rs 2,950 for the same.

