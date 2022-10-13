Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will close the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling, today 13 October. Candidates can register themselves for the counselling process in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes through the official web portal of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

It is to be noted that the Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list will be published on 19 October. The students need to submit their objections offline at the admission branch till 5 pm on 20 October. The final merit list will be released on 21 October.

What are the steps to register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the University at bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link present on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your login details and then click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the NEET UG application form and make the registration fee payment. Once done, click on submit.

Step 5: Download and save your NEET UG Counselling form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the NEET UG Counselling:

https://bfuhs.ac.in/PMET22Online/main.aspx

It is to be noted that the children of government employees who have cleared class 12 from outside the state are eligible to take part in the counselling process. The parents of such candidates must be working on deputation having at least 3 years of service.

What is the NEET UG Application fee?

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 5900 while they register for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022. It is to be noted that the registration fee for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) category is Rs 2950. Aspirants who have qualified for the NEET UG exam are only eligible to apply for the MBBS and BDS programmes.

