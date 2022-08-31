PSSSB declares exam dates for posts of village development organiser/gram sevak, hostel superintendent and storekeeper

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board aims to recruit a total of 792 Village Development Organisers, 31 hostel superintendents-cum-PTIs and 13 storekeepers

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued a notification announcing the exam date for the post of village development organiser/ gram sevak.

As per the notification, the examination is scheduled to be held on 18 September. It aims to recruit a total of 792 Village Development Organizers. The notice also states that the admit card will be released later. Candidates can visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in, to check the notification as well as other updates related to the recruitment process. Here’s the direct link to the notification.

In order to be eligible for this post, the candidate has to be between the age of 18 to 37 years as on 1 January 2022. He should be a graduate and hold a one-year Diploma in Computer Application from a recognised university or institution. Matriculation with Punjabi language as a subject is a must. Preference will be given to candidates with a background in commerce.

A second announcement has been made about the date of hostel superintendent and storekeeper exam that aims to fill a total of 44 vacancies, of which, 31 vacancies are for the post of hostel superintendent-cum-PTI and 13 for the vacancy of storekeeper. Check the notice here.

Steps to download the notifications

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on advertisements on the homepage.

Step 3: Then go to the link that reads, “31-08-2022 – Public Notice regarding written exam of the Advt. No. 06/2022 – Hostel Superintendent cum PTI and Store Keeper !!NEW!!” or “31-08-2022 – Public Notice- Advt. no. 04 of 2022(V.D.O)-Examination Date 18-09-2022 !!NEW!!,” depending on the notice you want to download.

Step 4: The PDF file will appear in a separate window.

Step 5: Read and save it for future use.

