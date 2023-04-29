PSEB Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2023: Check direct link; steps to download
The Punjab School Examination Board has declared the PSEB Class 8 Examination Result 2023. Students who appeared for PSEB 8th Board Exam can now check their scores on the board’s official portal – pseb.ac.in. Around 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 Board exam this year. The Punjab Board has also released the pass percentage, overall marks, subject-wise marks, toppers’ list and other important details.
The result was declared by PSEB through a press conference conducted on Friday, 28 April. Punjab Board has recoded a pass percentage of 98.01 this year. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 98.25.
This year, girls have outshined boys with 98.68 pass percentage. Lovepreet Kaur from Government Girls School, Mansa has topped the exam from the state. She secured 600 out of 600 in the examination. The second and third rank holders are Gurankit Kaur and Samarpreet Kaur respectively.
Alternatively, candidates can also check their scores at punjab.indiaresults.com, pseb.ac.in/results and indiaresults.com.
PSEB Class 8 Result 2023: Steps to check
– To check your scores, visit the official portal of PSEB – pseb.ac.in.
– Click on the ‘Result’ link that is available on the home page.
– A new window will open, now click on PSEB Class 8 result link.
– Key in the required details like Roll No. or Name and click on submit.
– Your result will be displayed on the screen.
– Check your scores and download the page.
– Keep a hard copy of your result for future reference.
Here’s the direct link to check PSEB Class 8 Board Exam Result 2023:
http://punjab-8th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-8th-exam-result-2023/query.htm
The Punjab Board Class 8 exams were held between 25 February and 22 March, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Students had to score 33 percent in each subject to qualify the examination. Those who failed to secure a 33 percent aggregate and flunked in more than two subjects will have to repeat the class.
For more details, students can visit the official portal of PSEB.
