PSEB declares Class 8 results, here are steps to check scores

Along with the individual candidate results, the board officials have also shared some important statistics related to the examination. As per the official announcement, the overall pass percentage stands at 98.25.

After a long wait, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finally announced the PSEB Class 8 Result 2022. Media reports suggest that the result was declared on 2 June at a press conference but the result link was activated on 3 June at 10 AM. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.

Along with the individual candidate results, the board officials have also shared some important statistics related to the examination. As per the official announcement, the overall pass percentage stands at 98.25.

It is to be noted that 3,02,558 students passed, out of a total of 3,07,942 who took the exam. Manpreet Singh bagged the first position in the state this year.

Follow these steps to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your Roll number and then click on Find results

Step 4: Your result will then appear on the screen

Step 5: Save your result for future reference

Citing officials, media reports mentioned that the best performing district for Class 8 exam was Pathankot which saw the highest pass percentage.

It has also been reported that the girls outperformed boys this year, with their average pass percentage standing at 98.70, while for boys, it was 97.86. The transgender pass percentage was 100, as a total of 9 students who had appeared in the examination had passed it.

Those who are unable to access the online website can also check their PSEB class 8 Resul via SMS. Students will be required to text PB8 (roll number) and then send it to 5676750 and their PSEB Class 8 result will be sent to them.