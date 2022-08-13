PPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 30 Senior Assistant posts

Online application for the post of Senior Assistant (Accounts) will end today, 13 August by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

The online application process for the post of Senior Assistant (Accounts) will close today, 13 August by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Those, who are interested and have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website. Through this recruitment campaign, the PPSC will fill up a total of 30 posts of Senior Assistant (Accounts) (Group-B) in the Department of Housing and Urban Development(PUDA), under the Government of Punjab. Candidates registering for the posts should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 37 years of age as on 1 January 2022. They should also hold a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree from a recognised University with a minimum mark of 50 percent. Eligible applicants should have also passed Punjabi matric or its equivalent standard.

Here are a few simple steps to apply for PPSC Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in.

Search and click on ‘Open Advertisement’ that is available on the homepage.

Then click on “Apply/View” that is made available against Senior Assistant (Accounts).

Fill up all the details, upload the mandatory documents and also pay the required fee.

Finally, submit the application form and keep a printout of the PPSC Senior Assistant Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Here are a few details on the selection process and application fee:

The Punjab Public Service Commission will conduct a two-hour written exam for the post of Senior Assistant (Accounts). The test will comprise 120 questions for a total of 480 marks. No personal interview will be conducted for the selection of Senior Assistant (Accounts) posts.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/BC category, have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Whereas candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab category, need to pay Rs 500. Meanwhile, all other category candidates will pay Rs 1,500 for the same.

Applicants should note that the initial salary for the post of Senior Assistant (Accounts) will be Rs 35,400. For more updates, keep a close watch on the official website of PPSC.

