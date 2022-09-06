PM YASASVI Scholarships 2022: Deadline to apply for entrance test extended

NTA has extended the deadline for submission of online forms of the Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submission of online forms of the Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test 2022. As per the revised dates, students can now submit their application forms till 11 September 2022 at 5 pm. Applications have to be filled out online on the official website of NTA. Previously, the last date to apply for the YASASVI Entrance Test was 5 September. Students, who are in Class 9 or 11 and qualify for a YASASVI scholarship, can appear for the YET or the YASASVI Entrance Exam. The agency will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for YASASVI 2022 on 25 September (Sunday) 2022. The entrance test will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, as per schedule.

“Candidates are requested to fill in the Application Form carefully. No corrections will be permitted once the correction period is over,” reads the official notice. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted by the agency at any cost.

Find the official notice here.

Find the exam bulletin here.

Check the revised schedule for YASASVI here:

Last date to submit application forms: 11 September up to 5 pm

Correction window: 12 to 14 September up to 5 pm

Issue of admit cards online: The date will be announced later

Date of exam: 25 September 2022

Display of recorded responses and provisional answer keys: To be announced later by the agency

Declaration of result: Will be informed later

Check how to apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarships 2022:

Go to yet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates must log in to the “helpful links” section of the main page.

On the new page, candidates have to enter their application number and password. Then click on submit.

Then go to YASASVI’s portal for test registration.

Enter all of the required information and click on submit

Take a hard copy of the PM YASASVI Scholarships 2022 form for future need.

