The Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) will end the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice today, 16 November. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of PLW at plw.indianrailways.gov.in till 5 pm. Through this recruitment drive, PLW will fill up a total of 295 vacancies in the organisation. As per the official notice, the last date to deposit the registration fee is 23 November 2022. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted by the PLW. Aspirants applying for the post should have passed Class 10 or its equivalent with at least 50 percent aggregate marks in Maths and Science subjects under the 10+2 system of education.

Read the official notice here:

https://plw.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/img003-2-17%20(1)_merged.pdf

Vacancy Details (Total: 295)

Electrician posts: 140

Fitter: 75

Mechanic (Diesel): 40

Welder (Gas and Electric): 25

Machinist: 15

Steps to apply for PLW Apprentice recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PLW at plw.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page go to the ‘News & Announcement’ section then click on the link for the Apprentice form.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and fill up the application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, they also have to pay the registration fee and submit.

Step 5: Save and download the PLW Apprentice recruitment 2022 form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Apprentice recruitment confirmation page for future use.

Check the direct link to apply:

https://plw.indianrailways.gov.in/works/dmwLogin.jsp?lang=0&id=0,300,733

While applying for the PLW Apprentice posts, candidates should note that the minimum age requirement is 15 years. The upper age criteria for the post of Machinist, Electrician, Mechanic (Diesel), and Fitter is 24 years. The upper age limit for the post of Welder (Gas and Electric) is 22 years.

More details on eligibility, the selection process, salary structure, and general instructions are mentioned in the notification. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying. They should also keep a regular check on the official website of PLW for more updates and information.

