The online registration process for the sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 session ends today, 30 December 2022. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) holds the PPC session every year. This year, the PPC event is scheduled to be held in January 2023 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Students from Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 can register themselves for the PPC 2023 events on the official website at innovateindia.mygov.in. Students will be selected for the PPC 2023 session through an online creative competition. The winners of the online competition will get a chance to attend the event with Prime Minister Modi.

Once the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 session gets over, those who participated in it will be awarded certificates of appreciation and PPC kits. At least 2,050 people will receive a certificate signed by the NCERT director and a copy of the book titled – ‘Exam Warrior’. For those who are unaware, the PPC is a session where PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents/guardians to provide advice on how to reduce exam tension and conquer test phobias.

Check how to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 session:

-Go to innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

-Search and click on participate now, which is on the homepage.

-As the new page opens, log in and submit the required details.

-Submit the PPC 2023 application form and download the confirmation page.

Here are the PPC Themes for Students in 2023:

-Our Culture is our pride

-My Book My Inspiration

-Save Environment for future generations

-Know your freedom fighters

-My Life, My Health

-Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?

-My Start up Dream

-STEM Education/Education without Boundaries

-Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

PPC Themes for Parents 2023:

-My Child, My Teacher

-Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate

-Learning and Growing Together

PPC Themes for Teachers 2023:

-Our Heritage

-Enabling Learning Environment

-Education for Skilling

-Lesser Curricular Load and No fear of exams

-Future Educational Challenges

More than 12.12 lakh students along with 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents had registered themselves for the event last year.

