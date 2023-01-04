The sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction programme with school students, teachers, and parents Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be conducted on 27 January 2023. The Ministry of Education tweeted about the same and announced that the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 will be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. “The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents, and teachers,” read the tweet. Meanwhile, Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that he has invited the top three teams of the Kala Utsav 2022-23 to the national capital to witness the Republic Day parade on 26 January and present their talent during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event.

PM Modi introduced this unique interactive session where students, parents, and teachers from across the country interact with him to discuss stress related to examinations and life after school. The Pariksha Pe Charcha event has been organised for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Once the informative session gets over, those who participated will be awarded certificates of appreciation and PPC kits. Approximately 2,050 people will receive a certificate signed by the NCERT director and a copy of the book titled – ‘Exam Warrior’.

Here’s how to download the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 certificate:

-Visit mygov.in and log in.

-Candidates will be able to see the certificate download link on the main page.

-Then, enter the required details (if any) and submit.

-The PPC certificate will appear on the screen.

-Check and download the certificate and keep a printout of it for future reference.

Students were given time till 30 December 2022 to register for the Pariksha Pe Charcha event and take part in the creative writing competition.

